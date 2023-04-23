Good Sunday morning everyone! We’re waking up to colder temperatures over central and eastern parts of the state courtesy of that cold front. It also brought some stronger canyon winds to the Albuquerque metro peaking at 46 mph at the Sunport. We’re still seeing easterly winds drive those cooler temperatures through the city this morning, but it won’t last long. Our winds turn westerly this afternoon driving the front back east over the mountains. So temperatures will warm this afternoon near 70° in Albuquerque, lower 60s east of the mountains, middle 60s into Santa Fe, and upper 70s over southern NM. The coldest temps will be found near Roswell with temps 20° below average.

Overall, there’s still colder air to our north with this forecast, so the stronger spring breezes will continue through the week with the windiest days coming Monday and Tuesday where gusts could top 50-55 mph throughout the northern half of the state. Scattered rain chances also return early week as limited moisture arrives. The showers won’t last long or dump heavy rain, but they’ll be somewhat scattered Monday afternoon as temperatures continue warming several degrees. A storm system is likely by the middle of the week, setting up potentially heavier rainfall into the northeast plains. Our skies clear out statewide by Thursday into the end of the week.