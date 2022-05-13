NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The winds have calmed down since Thursday, and temperatures are cool and even chilly across the state. That is due to the cold front that moved through on Thursday, and the extremely dry air in place over the area. Grab the extra layers for the morning! Highs will be warmer than normal today, in the 70s, 80s and 90s. Winds will stay light out of the W/NW at 5-15 mph, and gusts to 20-25 in the northern mountains.

The weekend will stay calm, thanks to the arrival of strong high pressure! Winds will be about 5-20 mph daily. Temperatures will heat up under the high, with near-record and record hot temperatures on Saturday and Sunday. Fire danger will be moderate, due to the heat, dry air and drought, but the lighter winds should limit spotting and too much spread.