NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Enjoy this weekend because we’ll finally see calmer wind speeds throughout New Mexico. A ridge of high pressure is building across northern Mexico. While this brings calmer winds, it will also bring the high heat. Temperatures climb this afternoon a few degrees warmer than yesterday and above average. But beginning Saturday temperatures will jump 10° above average and feel more like June. Get ready for the heat because the ABQ metro area will string together several days of 90s all next week. Some records will be challenged for eastern NM as highs soar into the upper 90s/low 100s. Morning haze and smoke will continue to affect parts of Santa Fe and Las Vegas before moving east later in the afternoon.

Wind gusts this weekend will range 15-25 mph with isolated gusts near 30 mph in the Sangre de Cristo. This will be a big improvement from the last few days. Unfortunately, more wind returns next week once the ridge departs. This means more critical fire danger as wind gusts build each day. We’ll keep the heat around with very limited moisture as well. Sunday night into Monday a weak backdoor front will bring some higher humidity across the east. A stray shower is possible Monday afternoon before stronger westerly winds return. Another storm looks likely late next week. This could finally break the dry streak, but it’ll come with more powerful wind gusts.