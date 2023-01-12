After a weak scraper storm system pushed north of the state yesterday, much quieter and calmer conditions are present today. The storm did bring a cold front, bringing temperatures down up to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday especially east. At least there will be plenty more sunshine this afternoon, along with much calmer winds.

Tomorrow temperatures will climb a few degrees and calm conditions will persist with a few upper level clouds overhead. Saturday clouds will build in ahead of an approaching storm system. Still, temperatures will climb through Saturday afternoon with above average conditions across the region.

By Sunday, a strong storm will push into the Desert Southwest. Winds will really pick up ahead of this system. This will bring much better chances for widespread snow and rain showers starting Sunday afternoon and evening into early Monday. An active pattern will persist all next week, with multiple rounds of precipitation pushing across the state. Great news for winter snowpack!