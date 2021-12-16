Calmer, cooler day across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our powerful storm brought wind gusts over 100 mph to Taos Ski Valley Wednesday and a whole slew of damage to northern New Mexico. Thursday will be a good day to clean up any debris as much calmer and colder conditions are here. The state will see mainly sunny skies with calmer winds outside of the east side of the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Las Vegas could still see gusts close to 30 mph later this afternoon. Otherwise, skies will remain clear and cold north tonight. But sky conditions begin to cloudier for the south.

Friday will feature similar, seasonal temperatures as a backdoor cold front arrive late across the east. This will keep our chilly highs around to kick off the weekend. For extreme southern New Mexico, we could squeeze out some sprinkles Saturday morning. If not, skies will be mainly cloudy as some Pacific energy moves across the Baja. Sunday will begin high pressure. This means slowly rebounding temperatures with mostly sunny skies into next week. We stay quiet, dry, and seasonal until the middle of next week when another storm could impact the north.