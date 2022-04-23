Saturday was certainly calmer across New Mexico with wind gusts significantly, lower for the most part. Eastern NM still had peak gusts in the 45-50 mph range across earlier this afternoon. This unfortunately didn’t help the fire conditions near Las Vegas as they continue growing tonight. The good news is we’re seeing much calmer wind speeds tonight and colder temps as well. This should help the crews get a handle on the blazes through Sunday. It’ll be a much colder night ahead with several spots in the northern mountains dropping below freezing. So cover any vegetation in Taos! A weaker push of cooler air will shift winds tonight from the northeast, so this means some wildfire smoke will be pushed farther south for a bit.

Sunday will see similar temperatures as today but less wind! It’ll feel much better outside Highs will top out in the upper 60s for the RGV and only in the upper 50s for Taos and Santa Fe. Eastern NM will cool off a few degrees with Las Vegas staying in the lower 60s. Wind gusts will stay in the 20-30 mph range for the northern mountains. Sunday night another disturbance rotating around the storm will bring some snow showers to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and Raton Mesa into Monday morning. Any moisture is certainly welcome at this time. The mountains could squeeze out a quick inch or two. We dry out Monday, but will see another shot at some moisture midweek across the north. Temperatures trend much warmer beginning Tuesday thanks to southerly winds.