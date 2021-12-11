Calmer, cold night ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It was a much colder, yet calmer day across all of New Mexico Saturday under sunny skies. Temperatures were below average for only the second time all month. But by Sunday afternoon, this storm will be a thing of the past as high pressure briefly builds east of us. This will keep our temperatures mild to end the weekend. Highs will climb a solid 10° Sunday afternoon thanks to some west to southwest winds. This means more warmth for the east as temps will hit the 70s early next week. We’ll begin to see clouds increase from southwest to northeast late day Monday ahead of our next storm system. Our primary impact will once again be the high winds.

A trough of low pressure dips south over central California then heads east Tuesday. It’ll dump quite a bit of snow over Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Mountains. For us, it looks like the Rockies will take the brunt of the snow. Some showers spill into the northwest corner late Tuesday into Wednesday as our wind speeds begin increasing behind another Pacific cold front. Gusts could easily surpass 50-60+ mph midweek as a powerful jet stream carves itself right over New Mexico.