Calmer and warmer weather on the way

[1] Warrant reveals gun not thoroughly checked before movie set shooting; sheriff not ruling out charges New information has been released on the deadly movie set shooting near Santa Fe. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza says currently, they suspect it was a live round that Alec Baldwin fired, killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the director. A newly released search warrant shows two people were in charge of inspecting weapons on set. One of them says he should have checked all rounds in the gun but didn't and could remember if the other person had checked either. The firearms were secured inside a safe on a prop truck on set but the sheriff's office says they are investigating reports that some crew members took guns used on set for target practice with live rounds earlier in the day before the shooting.

[2] New Mexico’s delta-fueled COVID-19 case plateau continues, vaccines for kids soon State health officials are warning New Mexicans about concerning trends with COVID-19 cases. They say hospitalizations remain high, due in part to people delaying care during the pandemic. To battle that, the Department of Health is encouraging people to get a booster shot. The DOH say regions with high vaccination rates and high COVID cases could suggest waning immunity from the initial vaccine.