Calmer and warmer weather on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, with temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. A light breeze is coming in from the northwest, and the winds will stay breezy through midday, at around 10-25 mph. The northern and western mountains will see the breeziest winds today, with gusts up to around 25-35 mph. High pressure will be moving towards New Mexico today, bringing quieter conditions for the second half of the day.
Winds will decrease throughout the afternoon and evening, and temperatures will start on a warming trend. Highs climb today, making it into the 60s and 70s for the lower elevations. The warm-up continues through Saturday, thanks to dominating high pressure. A cold front arrives Sunday, bringing a drop in temperatures, especially for eastern New Mexico, along with some cloud cover for Halloween. Winds will be light Friday through the weekend.