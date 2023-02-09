Most of the activity from the storm earlier today has already fizzled out now that the sun has set, with clouds continuing to clear out overnight. This will allow temperatures to plummet, with overnight lows 10-15 degrees below average. Wind chill will also be a slight factor early tomorrow morning, with places like Angel Fire in the Northern Mountains possibly getting down to 30 below zero.

By Friday afternoon, high pressure will begin building over the state. High pressure causes sinking air, warming up temperatures into Saturday back to seasonable. Westerly upper level winds will return into Sunday, bringing breezy conditions and allowing downslope warming. Temperatures across the east will warm up even more. There may be a bit of cloud coverage this weekend (especially Saturday) along with the warmer temperatures before our next storm arrives early next week.

A large low pressure system will approach the state late Sunday into Monday, bringing the chance for more snow and rain across the state. The heaviest snow is possible north and west right now, with the chance for the metro to pick a bit of snow as well. However, models are still uncertain in the amount and intensity of the snowfall. What we do know is breezy conditions and cooler temperatures are in store. Another storm will arrive into Thursday next week, bringing even colder temperatures and more snow chances. Remain weather aware.