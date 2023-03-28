NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very cold, with temperatures in the single digits, teens and twenties in northern New Mexico and temperatures near and below freezing in southern New Mexico. A cold front moved in yesterday, which will keep temperatures cooler in southern New Mexico. However, the northern half of the state will be warmer than yesterday by around five degrees.

Overall, temperatures will stay cooler than normal today. Temperatures will rebound Wednesday, thanks to high pressure and stronger southwesterly wind flow. Highs will climb by fifteen to twenty degrees. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny today, and winds will stay lighter. Northeast New Mexico will see the strongest winds, with gusts up to 40 mph. The winds, paired with dry conditions will lead to high fire danger for the east slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and adjacent northeast highlands.