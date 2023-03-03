After a powerful winter storm pushed across the state yesterday, much calmer and quieter conditions are in store for your Friday. Temperatures will be a lot more seasonable for early March, getting into the mid to upper 50s in Albuquerque, 40s across the Four Corners, and 60s to near 70 south and east.

Westerly upper level winds will return across the state this weekend, allowing for much drier air to infiltrate the Desert Southwest. This will allow for plenty of sunshine into Saturday with just a few high fair weather clouds streaming into the state. Temperatures will warm a degree or two above average into the afternoon, and even warmer conditions are expected Sunday. However, winds will begin to pick up Sunday as well.

The jet stream will push over northern New Mexico Sunday, allowing for gusty winds and even drier air. Chapstick will be necessary Sunday afternoon, with a Fire Weather Watch in effect throughout the day Sunday across the east/northeast as gusty winds mixed with dry conditions will allow any fires that spark to spread very quickly. Please keep that in mind Sunday and remain weather aware. Warmer weather will continue into early next week before another potential storm into mid-late next week.