NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much quieter weather is in store today as the storm system exits the state. However, a cold front draped across New Mexico will slowly move southeast into this afternoon. This will keep temperatures in the 40s across the Four Corners, 50s across Central New Mexico, and 60s/70s across the southeast where the cold front hasn’t fully arrived.

By tomorrow, everyone will be the 40s/50s for daytime high’s, well below average for this time of year. Temperatures will struggle to rebound into this weekend, remaining below average across most of the state through the weekend ahead. Albuquerque is not expected to reach 60° for the next 7 or so days.

Quiet and mostly sunny conditions are expected to end off the work week. A bit more cloud coverage is possible later this weekend as another storm system brings the potential for light rain/snow early Monday morning. Another, possibly stronger system will push into the state by mid next week. A lot more active weather is expected to continue through mid November, which is great news for snowpack and the ski season in the Northern Mountains and southern Colorado.