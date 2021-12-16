Thursday sees calm, cooler weather

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet and chilly. The cold front has moved through, and temperatures are much cooler than yesterday morning, with lows in the single digits and teens and 20s in northern NM, and 30s in southern New Mexico. Daytime temperatures will also stay cooler than yesterday, especially across the east, where temps will be around 5-15 degrees cooler. Winds will be light for most, aside from breezes in the northeast highlands out of the SW at 15-25 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny, with some high clouds moving into southern NM and the Four Corners.

Friday will be another quiet day, but a cold front will move in Friday night, cooling temperatures even more for the weekend. A storm system will cross Mexico to our south over the weekend, which may bring chances for some rain and snow in southern New Mexico on Saturday and Sunday.