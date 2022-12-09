Weather conditions will continue to calm this afternoon and over the weekend, as weak westerly upper level winds return. This will allow temperatures over the weekend to warm a few degrees above average. Today however will be chilly, especially east with thicker cloud coverage and some drizzle not allowing the sun to heat up those areas as much. Clouds will clear from west to east, but stick around across the southeast with evening showers possible.

Plenty more sunshine will arrive by Saturday across the entire state. Clouds may begin to build once again late Sunday as our next storm system arrives. This will most likely bring some of the coldest, if not the coldest, air of the season to New Mexico by the middle parts of next week. There will be three main impacts from this system, the first being the cold that will continue throughout the entirety of next week.

The second will be the winds, with strong gusts up to 45-55 mph across the northeast. The highest will be along the Central Mountain Chain, which may gust up to 60 mph. Snow is likely as well Monday afternoon west/north, pushing east into the evening hours. The west/north may pick up a few inches, and we may see a flurry to an inch in the Albuquerque metro depending on the timing of the front.