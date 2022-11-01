NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The calm and quiet conditions that we saw this weekend across the state will continue through this afternoon. A southwesterly breeze may begin to pick up, but nothing to impact your Tuesday. A few clouds will push across the western parts of the state, with an isolated Gila shower possible, but most locations will remain dry. Virga may create some gusty winds this afternoon in those areas.

It will get breezier into Wednesday before a storm system begins to impact the state starting Thursday. Seasonable and mostly dry conditions will persist through tomorrow, before the jet stream once again digs down into the Desert Southwest. Possibly damaging wind gusts are expected across the Central Mountain Chain with gusts 55-60 mph.

Temperatures will plummet into Friday by 10-20 degrees, well below average for this time of year. Snow showers are likely over the San Juan Mountains, where the highest totals are expected. The Northern Mountains may also see a bit of accumulation. An isolated snow flurry in the metro cannot be ruled out early Friday morning, but no accumulations expected. Much drier conditions and rebounding temperatures will return into the weekend.