NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a beautiful (but breezy) weekend behind us, New Mexico is looking at another lovely Monday ahead. There may be a few more upper-level clouds making an appearance in the sky, but those aren’t going to bring much rain to the state. Temperatures will remain above average for early November.

Tomorrow, a southerly breeze will begin picking up across the east, dragging in moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will allow for more cloud coverage and a bit of drizzle east to start your Tuesday. Most of the clouds will begin to clear Tuesday afternoon, but an isolated storm northeast cannot be ruled out by later Tuesday evening. The northern part of the state will notice breezes pick up as well, gusting up to 25-35 mph.

By Wednesday and into Thursday, the jet stream will once again make it’s way into the state. This will increase wind gusts Wednesday 35-45 mph and Thursday up to 60 mph along and east of the Central Mountain Chain. A big cool down will arrive by Thursday as well, with high temperatures 10-20 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Lastly, some snow is possible over the San Juan and Northern Mountains and maybe a few flurries over the Four Corners early Thursday morning. This system should be out of the state by early Friday, but below average temperatures will stick around as temperatures slowly rebound through the weekend.