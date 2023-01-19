Today is a lot calmer and quieter than yesterday as the storm system that impacted us has pushed well to our east. This has allowed upper level winds to die down, and surface winds are much calmer this afternoon. Temperatures, however, are not much warmer even with plenty of sunshine – below average highs across the state into next week.

Tomorrow, yet another storm system will dive down into New Mexico. This will bring down more moisture to the state, especially north. The system will also drag down a blast of arctic cold, bringing snow to the north and central parts of the state. The amount of snowfall will not be nearly as impactful with this storm than the last couple storms, with the heaviest over the northern mountains and possibly pushing over the far northeast highlands into early Saturday morning.

The system will depart Saturday early afternoon, allowing for more sunshine this weekend and calmer conditions into Sunday. Temperatures will remain cold with the stubborn arctic airmass sitting overhead over the next 5-7 days. The cold air will only get colder as another system reinforces the frigid chill early next week. High’s in the metro will only be in the 30s early next week – get ready for some of the coldest air of the winter season!