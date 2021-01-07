Calm Thursday morning ahead of weekend winter storm

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Morning temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday morning in southeast New Mexico, thanks to the cold front that brought it cooler air. It is a partly cloudy and calm morning across the state. Today and tomorrow will warm a few degrees, as a high-pressure ridge builds in. Rounds of clouds will move through and winds will stay relatively light. The east and west mountains will still notice a breeze up to around 20 mph.

The next winter storm will arrive in the southwest this weekend, bringing a promising chance of heavy snow. Snow will start in the northern mountains Saturday midday. The snow will spread into northeast New Mexico during the evening. The leading edge of the snow may start with some rain and wintry mix before turning all over to snow. This snow and mix will keep spreading southeast overnight through Sunday midday. The track of the storm will determine where the highest snowfall totals will be. In some projections, the snow will mostly miss the Sacramento mountains and southeast plains.

There is high confidence in heavy snow for the Sangre de Cristo mountains, with up to 12″ possible, mostly falling Saturday afternoon through the night. There is also high confidence in moderate snowfall for Raton Pass, and Johnson and Bartlett Mesas. Some heavy bands of snow may dump up to 6″ for spots in the northeast highlands and east plains. There is still high uncertainty for the amount of snow expected in the Sacramento Mountains. The Sandias/Manzanos and Santa Fe may see a few inches, and the metro will have a low chance at snow Saturday night.

