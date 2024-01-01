NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After a very dry end to 2023, we are looking forward to a much more active start to 2024. Today will be the calm before the storm, with dry and mild conditions sticking around. This morning is mostly clear, but cloud coverage will increase throughout the later afternoon and evening as a storm system arrives late tonight.

Low-elevation rain and high-elevation snow will arrive in southwestern New Mexico late tonight, pushing east mainly along and south of I-40 overnight tonight and into Tuesday. High-elevation snow across the Gila and southern parts of the Central Mountain Chain is expected, with light low-elevation rain. Albuquerque may see a few light sprinkles, but with dry air at the surface, it’s going to be difficult for a lot of that moisture to reach the ground. There is the potential for an area of heavier snow to arrive in southeastern New Mexico, but that is still very uncertain.

Drier air will arrive late Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. Wednesday will feature seasonable conditions, more sunshine, and much drier weather. This is all ahead of another storm system that will arrive Thursday. Thursday’s storm is still very uncertain, but it will pack an even bigger punch with widespread snow and rain along with cooler temperatures. Below-average temperatures will allow for more snow to fall with Thursday’s system. Dry air will arrive Saturday before ANOTHER storm arrives Sunday. Overall a very active pattern to kick off the new year – get ready and make sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast.