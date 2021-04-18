Calm, clearer night with cool temperatures

Clouds are now clearing as all showers have ended except for extreme southwestern NM. Expect a very chilly night as many areas to the north dip near the freezing mark.

Mainly sunny skies and milder temps return for our Monday across the state, but we’ll increase the winds due to an approaching cold front. Eastern New Mexico will feel the effects of colder temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Otherwise, the rest of the state warms back closer to average for this time of the year.

The winds will stay in the extended forecast as well, due to more upper level energy moving through the west by the weekend. For now, we look to stay mainly dry except extreme northeastern New Mexico.