After a brutally cold end to the week for parts of New Mexico, a calm and warmer weekend of weather is ahead – just in time for Christmas. It won’t be a white Christmas for most of of the state, but at least it will be a nice one. Partly sunny skies, calm winds, and above average temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday as high pressure dominates the region. The southeast may see temperatures more seasonable.

Warming temperatures and quiet conditions will follow us into the beginning parts of next week. Mid to upper 60s are forecast for the eastern part of the state, with mid 50s in Albuquerque Tuesday afternoon. High pressure will continue to break down into the mid week, allowing the jet stream to push far south. This will create the potential for much more active weather starting late Tuesday.

The exact impacts from next week’s storm system are a bit uncertain since it is still so far out. What we do know is the jet stream will bring more active weather, with the chance for multiple rounds of rain and snow starting early Wednesday. The western parts of the state will have the best chance to see precipitation, while the east will experience gusty winds. Keep up to date with the forecast, especially if you have any New Years plans.