After a good amount of snow across New Mexico yesterday, we are taking a break from active conditions this afternoon. Plenty of sunshine has returned to the state with dry conditions, although a bit of a breeze is still sticking around with gusts up to 30 mph – nothing too significant. Today will be the calm before our next storm arrives tomorrow.

The jet stream will once again dip down into New Mexico, with a low pressure system situated over the northeastern quadrant of the state. This will send down a cold front across the state, bringing temperatures down by 5-20° into tomorrow afternoon. It will also pick winds up even more, with gusts up to 45 mph Thursday. Lastly, this system will bring the potential for more snow across the Northern Mountains and northeast highlands. The heaviest amounts are expected near Raton pass into Thursday evening.

Calmer, quieter, and warmer conditions will be upon New Mexico into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will rebound back to seasonable if not above average Saturday and Sunday. By Sunday evening and into Monday, another large storm system will impact the state. The impacts are still uncertain, as the exact track and strength of the upper level low are still uncertain. Either way, get ready for more active weather Thursday and early next week across parts of the state.