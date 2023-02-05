Today was lovely and warm across New Mexico – over 15 degrees warmer than average across the east. This warmth will come to an end for parts of the state as a storm arrives early tomorrow morning. The storm will approach the state from the northwest, beginning to impact southern Colorado and the Four Corners areas early Monday morning.

This line of snow will push south into Monday afternoon, impacting the west central and northern mountains. Winds will also pick up south as well, with a Wind Advisory in effect for the far south and southwest as gusts may get up to 50-60 mph. A backdoor front will push across the east Monday evening, picking up winds and bringing down temperatures. Most of the snow overnight will be confined to the northern mountains.

Early Tuesday morning the snow will push south into the central parts of the state, bringing the Albuquerque metro our best chance for a few flurries. However, little to no accumulation is expected across most of the state with limited travel impacts expected. The precipitation will push south into Tuesday afternoon, bringing valley locations rain and mountains snow south of I-40. Most of the moisture will lie along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain. Wednesday will feature calmer and warmer conditions statewide before another scraper storm is forecast to arrive Thursday. I hope everybody enjoyed the calm weekend behind us, as a much more active week of weather is ahead.