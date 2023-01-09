After a gorgeous weekend of weather across New Mexico, more quiet and mild/warm conditions will persist through the early week. These calm conditions are brought by upper level westerly winds, ushering in more dry air and heat through Tuesday afternoon. Highs will get into the 70s across the southeast, 50s here in Albuquerque, and 40s further north.

By late Tuesday and into early Wednesday, our next storm system will approach and begin impacting the state. The main impact from this system will be gusty winds, especially along and to the east of the Central Mountain Chain with gusts 55+ mph. I wouldn’t be surprised if Wind Advisories were issued for Wednesday. Light northern mountain snow is expected, with the heaviest falling over the San Juan Mountains. An isolated early morning sprinkle is possible for the metro Wednesday, but most of the state will remain dry besides the Four Corners, southern Colorado, and the northern mountains.

This system will also bring cooler temperatures into the mid to late week. Temperatures will drop 5-15 degrees from Tuesday through Thursday, back to seasonable for most of the state. Sunshine and calm conditions will return by Thursday as well, continuing into the early parts of the weekend. Temperatures will continue to warm again Thursday through Saturday, before a storm Sunday brings cooler temperatures, windy conditions, and more snow chances across New Mexico.