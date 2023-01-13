Today is a picture perfect January day of weather across New Mexico; plenty of sunshine, just a few upper level clouds, and temperatures climbing above yesterday. Winds are calm and conditions will remain quiet all afternoon. Clouds will begin to build in tomorrow ahead of the first storm in a series that will impact the state into next week.

Saturday will be even warmer than today across most of the state, even with increasing cloud coverage. Lighter rain and snow will begin to push into southern Colorado and the Four Corners late Saturday night before becoming more widespread into Sunday.

By Sunday, the first storm will arrive to the state. It will bring heavier snow north and west, lighter snow further east towards the Central Mountain Chain. Winds will really pick up too, with gusts over 60 mph across the south. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout next week as more storms bring chilly air to the region. Most activity from the first storm will stop into Monday, before a different storm begins to impact the state starting Tuesday. The Tuesday storm has the best potential to bring the metro measurable snow.