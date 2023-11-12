Clear and milder conditions moved into the state on Sunday with a few spotty showers moving into far southern parts of the state overnight through the day Monday, but most of New Mexico will remain dry.

Patchy, dense, and freezing fog is possible across southeastern and eastern New Mexico overnight. The warming trend will continue into the middle of next week. Cloud coverage will return for the majority of the state on Tuesday and persist into the end of the week.

An active pattern of weather begins late this week with another storm system on the way. It’s still a little too early to talk details, but a storm moving in from the west will bring rain chances and mountain snow to parts of New Mexico starting Thursday.

This is hopefully the beginning of an active period of weather that will stick around into the end of November.