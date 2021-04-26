Calm and mild Monday morning ahead of wind gusts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet, calm, and mild across the state. You may only need a light jacket for the morning, and then temperatures will be heating up with strong wind during the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday, still warming into the 70s, 80s and 90s. Wind advisories will be in effect this afternoon around the mountains and southern New Mexico, as winds whip in from the southwest up to around 40-50 mph. Other spots not included in the advisory will see wind gusts about 30-40 mph. All of New Mexico and southern Colorado will be under Red Flag Warnings this afternoon and evening due to high fire danger.

The next storm arrives tomorrow, bringing rain showers to western NM and cooler temperatures for all of the area.

