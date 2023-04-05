Today is so much quieter than Monday and Tuesday. It started off significantly colder as well, with low temperatures this morning over 20° below average in many locations. The south/eastern parts of the state will feel significantly cooler than yesterday, while the west and north feel very similar. Mostly sunny skies across the state, besides lingering northern mountain clouds and upper level clouds streaming across the southeast.

A weak disturbance will push across the southern half of New Mexico starting early Friday. This will allow for thicker cloud coverage to move over the southern/eastern parts of the state. Very light, isolated sprinkles are possible from the early morning through early afternoon across high terrain and south central New Mexico. Drier conditions and more sunshine will prevail into Saturday.

Temperatures will gradually rebound over the next few days and into early next week. Highs will climb every day until Tuesday of next week, where they will peak in the 70s and 80s across the state. Plenty of sunshine and dry conditions will persist by the late weekend and into early next week as well. Calm winds will continue, with max gusts 25-30 mph. Much nicer and warmer days lie ahead.