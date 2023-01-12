NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm and cold front moved through Wednesday, now leaving New Mexico much cooler. Temperatures are in the teens, twenties and thirties for the morning commute.

Skies are mostly clear and winds are light. High pressure will build into the west Thursday and Friday, keeping the weather quiet into the weekend. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny, winds will stay lighter and temperatures will warm up through Saturday. The next storm will bring snow and rain to the state on Sunday, and several storms will follow it’s path next week.