NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter storm and cold front moved through Wednesday, now leaving New Mexico much cooler. Temperatures are in the teens, twenties and thirties for the morning commute.
Forecast Continues Below
- Albuquerque: New Mexico lawmakers look to make changes to upcoming legislative sessions
- New Mexico: Shoppers seek out local farmers as egg prices rise
- Trending: Tiger cub found at crime scene temporarily at zoo, investigation ongoing
- Crime: Shiprock woman convicted for stabbing police officer
Skies are mostly clear and winds are light. High pressure will build into the west Thursday and Friday, keeping the weather quiet into the weekend. Skies will stay mostly to partly sunny, winds will stay lighter and temperatures will warm up through Saturday. The next storm will bring snow and rain to the state on Sunday, and several storms will follow it’s path next week.