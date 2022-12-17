Wow it’s cold! Temps have plummeted well below 0 this morning for much of northern NM. Angel Fire and Red River are -15° to -10° this morning with wind chills 20° below 0! It’s the coldest air of the season overall, and the coldest we’ve seen since early February of this past year. Highs will slowly climb a few degrees from Friday. It’ll still be cold and below average, but it won’t feel as bad with less wind. Highs will range in the lower 40s for the ABQ metro, lower 50s for Roswell, and middle 30s for Santa Fe.

Clouds begin increasing late day ahead of a very weak storm. It’ll mainly bring us clouds and limited moisture to the state. Over the higher terrain west, we’ll see some scattered flurries to snow showers. Little to no accumulation is expected however. The Sacramento Mountains could pick up a dusting of light snow Sunday afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll keep it cloudy and cooler than average. Finally, Monday we’ll begin our slow warming trend with sunny skies and downsloping winds east of the mountains. Highs will even reach the upper 50 into the lower 60s for Roswell into Hobbs. It’ll still be chilly near the Four Corners with highs in the upper 30s.