Much colder after the storm system that brought widespread snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the state has quickly departed. Much drier and quieter weather will stick around today and tomorrow, but below average temperatures will stick around as well. Highs this afternoon will be anywhere from 5-15° below average, with wind chill making it feel even colder outside. Make sure to bundle up with winds sustained 10-15 mph and gusting up to 25-35. The east central highlands have a Wind Advisory in effect through 9 PM with gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Tomorrow will be slightly warmer than today across the state, both for early morning lows and afternoon high temperatures. Sunny skies will persist as well, along with breezy conditions especially across eastern New Mexico. This is all ahead of our next storm system that will arrive into Thursday.

A large winter storm will arrive Thursday, bringing widespread snow across the state. It isn’t expected to be nearly as heavy as the storm early this week, but anywhere from 1-5″ is expected across northern, wester, and central New Mexico. Higher snowfall totals will be found over the mountains/high terrain. Blustery northerly winds will pick up Thursday afternoon, ushering in an arctic chill into Friday morning. Wind chill values will be similar, if not a few degrees colder than what we felt across the state this morning. Many locations won’t get above freezing Friday afternoon. Drier and slightly warmer conditions will arrive into the weekend. There may be another storm arriving Sunday into Monday but it is still very uncertain. Either way, make sure to bundle up this week!