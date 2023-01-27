Another very cold start this morning, but temps are finally beginning to warm. Thanks to bright blue skies we’ll warm a few degrees from Thursday. Wind gusts will be fairly strong over eastern NM this afternoon, gusting 30-40 mph. This will help warm highs into the lower 50s east of the mountains. Highs will only reach the lower 40s for the ABQ metro. It’ll be a rather uneventful start to the weekend. Far south tonight, some clouds will increase but temps will still be quite cold around the state. The breezes continue overnight east.

Saturday our warming trend will continue with highs finally approaching seasonal averages. We’ll climb into the upper 40s for the Rio Grande Valley and upper 50s east of the mountains. We’ll pick up the stronger winds/downsloping warmth east again Saturday with stronger PM gusts once again. Skies will once again remain mainly sunny. A backdoor cold front will approach the northeast later Saturday night into Sunday, dropping temps 10-15° for this region. But the colder temps will only remain for the northeast Sunday. The rest of the state continues warming under sunny skies and breezier conditions.

Next week’s storm is looking less and less impressive. We’ll still see increasing chances for some mountain snow showers, but it’s looking like the dry air will win out this time.