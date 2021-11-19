Brief warm-up through Saturday and some wind for the weekend

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very chilly again, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Today will be a warmer day, with highs starting to rebound through Saturday. The warm-up will be due to westerly winds over the state and resulting downslope warming. Winds will be breezy, even windy around the east slopes of the mountains, and the central highlands/east plains.

Forecast Continues Below

Winds will gust up to around 30 mph in these areas today and Saturday. Other areas like the Metro will see a light breezy 5-15 mph on Saturday. Rounds of high clouds will move over the state through the weekend. A cold front will arrive in eastern NM on Sunday, cooling temperatures back down for the end of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES