Brief warm-up through Saturday and some wind for the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is very chilly again, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Today will be a warmer day, with highs starting to rebound through Saturday. The warm-up will be due to westerly winds over the state and resulting downslope warming. Winds will be breezy, even windy around the east slopes of the mountains, and the central highlands/east plains.

Winds will gust up to around 30 mph in these areas today and Saturday. Other areas like the Metro will see a light breezy 5-15 mph on Saturday. Rounds of high clouds will move over the state through the weekend. A cold front will arrive in eastern NM on Sunday, cooling temperatures back down for the end of the weekend.