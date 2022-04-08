NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is quiet and cool. Temperatures will warm up a few degrees, with highs in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Skies will be sunny, and the winds will finally be calm! Friday will be our calmest day of the week, with variable winds at 5-15 mph. Westerly winds will pick back up Saturday to around 15-35 mph, and on Sunday some spots will see gusts at 30-45 mph. A fire weather watch will be in effect for Saturday, due to the gusty wind, low relative humidity and unseasonably warm temperatures. Any sparks or embers will easily be able to ignite dry brush and start wildfires. Avoid burning, starting fires, or using power equipment that sparks.

Westerly winds on Saturday and Sunday will help temperatures jump back into record warm territory. Highs will climb 5-20 degrees on Saturday thanks to downslope warming. Highs will warm into the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Northern New Mexico will start to cool again on Sunday. Southern New Mexico will stay hot through the whole weekend.