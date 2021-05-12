Breezy winds, slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –It is a windy morning in the Metro, as a cold front draws easterly winds through and over the Sandia Mountains. Winds will die down by around 9 a.m., and a 10-20 mph breeze is expected through the day.

Eastern New Mexico is dealing with dense, patchy fog this morning, some light showers, and low cloud cover. Fog will lift later this morning, and clouds will stay overcast until the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler across most of the state today.

