Breezy winds as New Mexico sees a warm-up on Tuesday

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Today will stay partly cloudy and dry, with similar temperatures to Sunday. Winds will be breezy in eastern New Mexico, out of the south/southwest, up to 25 mph.

A big warm-up is on the way Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to strengthening high pressure and downslope warming. Temperatures will climb around twenty degrees by Wednesday, especially in the valleys and plains. It will be the warmest temperatures we have seen since November for many locations. The next storm arrives on Wednesday bringing snow, rain, and strong wind to northern New Mexico. Snow and rain will continue into Thursday. A few inches are possible in the mountains, with higher amounts in the San Juans and Tusas.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES