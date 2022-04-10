The wind is back, and it isn’t leaving. We’re seeing a cold front move through central New Mexico tonight creating some gusty winds, cooler temps, and isolated rain showers for the mountains. Albuquerque climbed to 74° Sunday, Santa Fe was 67°, and Roswell 88°. It’ll be a much cooler night for the northern half of the state as clouds slowly clear out pre-dawn Monday. It’ll be a chillier Monday for the north, but temps quickly rebound thanks to strong southwesterly winds gusting 30-40 mph. Highs will reach into the upper 70s for the RGV and middle to upper 80s south. Taos will even reach into the upper 60s. Our winds increase ahead of a much stronger storm and cold front Tuesday.

This next storm arrives Tuesday with scattered showers reaching across northern New Mexico. This storm will swing a stronger cold front through the state with temps crashing 15-20°. Unfortunately, this change of seasons means violent wind gusts near hurricane force. We’ll see widespread wind gusts 50-70+ mph, so this will definitely have an impact on blowing dust and travel! High wind gusts continue Wednesday with much cooler temps for the day. Wind gusts will peak 40-55 mph throughout the day as skies clear once again. We’ll catch somewhat of a smaller break from the powerful winds Thursday and Friday as high pressure arrives. But next weekend they’ll return with another weak storm zipping across southern CO/northern NM.