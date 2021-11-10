Breezy weather and clearing skies this evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’ve seen some powerhouse wind gusts all day long. The Albuquerque International Sunport peaked at 39 mph close to 1 p.m. Otherwise, consistent wind gusts ranged in the 25-35 mph range for most other places across New Mexico.

Temperatures are also cooling quickly from northwest to southeast under clearing skies this evening. Our storm is pulling away from us and is swiping a cold front through the state. So we’ll see a pretty chilly night, especially for northern New Mexico as temps dip into the middle 20s Thursday morning. After highs in the middle 70s for southeast New Mexico Wednesday, we’ll lose 10-15 degrees Thursday and keep the breezes going as well.

Overall, Veteran’s Day won’t be as windy as Wednesday but expect some occasional gusts 20-25+ mph. Another weak front moves across eastern New Mexico early Friday morning keeping temperatures chilly under sunny skies. However, the state will begin rebounding heading into the weekend as high pressure builds back across the region. Look for highs to peak 10 degrees above average Sunday and Monday. This means the 70s may be coming back for the Rio Grande Valley.