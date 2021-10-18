Breezy to start the week

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system passing over Colorado Monday night will bring breezy conditions today and Tuesday afternoon.

Warmer weather has been returning to New Mexico this weekend as a weak ridge of high pressure built over the state. A storm system is approaching today though, which will increase the winds through this afternoon. The core of the storm will pass through Colorado, but a speed maximum in the jet stream will pass over northern New Mexico tonight, keeping the winds ripping across the peaks of the mountains. Some of these winds will make it down to the surface, especially across northeastern New Mexico by Tuesday afternoon. This storm system will bring a slight drop in temperatures for Tuesday, along with very light snow in the mountains along the Colorado state line.

Warmer weather will return for the second half of the week once again as another ridge of high pressure builds back into the state. High temperatures will climb back to near and above average for this time of year. Breezy conditions may return again by the weekend.