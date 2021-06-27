Breezy this evening with heavier rain developing across southeast NM

The big weather changes have kicked in today! Albuquerque only hit 77 degrees for a high. It’s the coolest day since May 31. We’re actually headed for record cool high temperatures for Albuquerque and Las Vegas early this week!

We also saw strong easterly winds most of the day Sunday between 35-45 mph. This helped bring in the cooler, wetter air from the east. We also saw some good thunderstorm development across southern New Mexico. Parts of Sierra and Dona Ana Counties saw between 1-2″ of rain Sunday afternoon. In any case, we’ll keep these storms rolling each day this next week as our monsoon pattern develops.

A strong blocking high pressure system is parked over the Pacific Northwest and will limit any changes to the forecast through the 4th of July weekend. We’ll also see unseasonably cool temperatures Monday through Wednesday with highs 20 degrees below average!! Keep that umbrella handy this next week as our rain numbers will stack up quickly in the southeast.