Breezy, partly cloudy across parts of the state

Weather Video Forecast

Mark's Wednesday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two weak weather disturbances will pass through the state over the next couple of days. The result will be periods of clouds and a few showers over the northern area of the state. In addition, gusty winds continue to be a factor in the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 70’s through Friday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES