Breezy, partly cloudy across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two weak weather disturbances will pass through the state over the next couple of days. The result will be periods of clouds and a few showers over the northern area of the state. In addition, gusty winds continue to be a factor in the weekend. Highs will remain in the low 70’s through Friday.
