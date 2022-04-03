After a beautiful weekend, we’re seeing our next cold front nudge into the state. Clouds and wind gusts have been on the increase all day long. Highs this afternoon climbed into the upper 80s for southern and eastern NM. Roswell reached 89°, ABQ recorded 72°, and Farmington 69°. So temps were several degrees above average but changes are underway. Winds are shifting from the northeast now with thicker clouds moving into northern NM tonight. Expect some lighter showers mainly over the higher terrain closer to the CO border. The bigger impact will be the strong canyon winds. We have wind advisories in effect overnight where gusts will approach 45 mph!

Monday will be much cooler for the northeast and only a few degrees cooler for the rest of the state under partly cloudy skies. Stronger wind gusts are likely across western New Mexico Monday afternoon ahead of another storm emerging from the Pacific Northwest. This northerly track will keep the moisture out of our state, but damaging wind gusts are likely Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll see high wind warnings likely which means wind gusts 60-65 mph. This will also kick up dust across the state reducing visibility. Temperatures will be the warmest Tuesday before this storm sends another backdoor cold front across our state Wednesday. This will drop high temps 10-20° with the most impacts east. We’ll have near average temperatures the rest of the week with sunny skies and calmer conditions.