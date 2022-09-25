It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.

Roswell still reached the lower 90s. We’re still seeing an easterly breezes this evening with gusts closer to 20-25 mph. The front is slowly bringing some moisture/higher dew points across the central mountain chain. This will help initiate some afternoon pop up showers Monday afternoon. Skies will fully clear out overnight tonight with seasonably chilly temperatures by morning.

Monday will squeeze out some scattered afternoon storms over the higher terrain west and central. High temps will rebound a few degrees east. So we’ll stay a couple degrees above average with temps in the lower 80s almost daily for the ABQ metro area.

Overall, it’ll be a fairly quieter and milder week ahead with only limited monsoon moisture left. This will give only the mountains isolated storms each afternoon. Looking ahead to Balloon Fiesta, we could see some active weather Saturday afternoon with some rain chances north.