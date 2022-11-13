It was a beautiful Sunday with high temperatures rebounding much closer to the average for mid-November. Albuquerque reached nearly 60° under mainly sunny skies. Deming even climbed to 70° with some help from the stronger southerly wind gusts. Widespread gusts of 30-40 mph were common this afternoon ahead of our next storm.

Clouds are increasing tonight, and we’re even beginning to see some showers in the Jemez and the San Juan mountains. Winter weather advisories are in effect through Monday morning where several inches are likely for the upper Rio Grande Valley and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. This could impact our morning commute for areas like Santa Fe, Las Vegas, and Taos. The ABQ metro could pick up a dusting of snow as well.

Monday mid-morning, the skies already will quickly clear from west to east as a stronger cold front moves through. High temperatures will drop 15-20° statewide behind the front. It’ll feel more like January. This pattern holds true throughout the week as well. Limited moisture will keep us mainly dry, but we’ll catch several more disturbances to keep the frigid temps in place.

Lighter snow showers will develop later Tuesday into Wednesday morning in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains once again with the next storm.