What a warm Saturday for central and eastern New Mexico! High temps soared into the upper 60s to 70° for Roswell and Tucumcari. It was so warm, in fact, that Raton broke their record high with 63°. Even Albuquerque reached into the middle 50s with partly sunny skies.

The strong downsloping winds made these balmy temps possible this New Year’s Eve. Las Vegas recorded a gust of 64 mph earlier! But now, clouds are increasing west to east as our next bigger storm system approaches later Sunday.

We’ll have a milder overnight due to the moisture and breezier winds in place. The Rio Grande Valley will only dip into the upper 30s. So it’ll be a rather nice evening for any New Year’s plans. Conditions begin changing later morning into the afternoon hours for western New Mexico as rain and high-elevation snow arrives.

Snow levels will start rather high with this storm (8,000-8,500 ft). Winter weather advisories are in effect for the mountain ranges with the highest totals favoring the San Juan Mountains where up to a foot could fall in our mountains.

The Black Mountains and Gila could see 2-5″ come Monday afternoon. For Albuquerque and the RGV, we’ll see rain showers move into the area Sunday afternoon. As temps fall, so do snow levels. The East Mountains will see leftover snow showers accumulate to an inch or two. Colder, unsettled weather sticks around through midweek once this storm passes.