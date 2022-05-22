NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a breezy day once again with powerful morning wind gusts toppling 40-50 mph through the metro area, courtesy of the east canyon wind. Our top gust in Albuquerque was 58 mph late last night, making it the strongest gust all month. We also had eight-consecutive hours with gusts over 45 mph. The powerful wind brought cooler, more humid air into the Rio Grande Valley. Our highs were noticeably cooler as well, dropping a solid 5-10° across central New Mexico. East of the mountains also saw their fair share of low-level clouds and fog to start the day. We’re still dealing with some gusty conditions this evening too. Winds will slowly taper off overnight into Monday morning. Expect some scattered light showers for the northern mountains tonight as well with just enough lift and instability. Lows Monday morning won’t be quite as cold as this morning.

Temps will warm a few degrees Monday but still remain slightly below average for late May, especially east. This is where we’ll see scattered afternoon storms as well. Some of these storms could be strong to severe across southeast NM where hail and damaging winds are possible. Then Tuesday afternoon, another disturbance in the Intermountain West moves toward us. This provides enough lift and moisture for more scattered afternoon storms for eastern NM even providing flash flooding in spots. This could be a concern over the burn scars. Highs will remain in the lower 80s for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho, lower 70s for Santa Fe, and middle 80s for Roswell.