Breezy, cool night ahead

Grab those extra layers if headed outdoors tonight or early tomorrow morning! We’ll see subfreezing temperatures all across northern New Mexico. While the wind speeds will be slower than Wednesday, it’ll still be relatively breezy which may produce some early day wind chill values. It’ll be a much cooler day statewide as November temps finally arrive. We’ll hit the lower 60s into the Rio Grande Valley Veteran’s Day under sunny skies. A backdoor cold front arrives later Thursday night into Friday. This will keep the cold air in place for another day east of the mountains. Roswell and Carlsbad will stay in the 60s Friday.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll see more sunshine! High pressure returns across the desert southwest. We’ll begin warming once again into the upper 60s to near 70 for much of central New Mexico. Our warmest days will be Sunday and Monday. We’ll start to increase our winds early next week ahead of another scraper system. This means more downsloping winds/significant warming for Las Vegas and Santa Rosa at that time. But we stay dry for the foreseeable future.