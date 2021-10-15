Breezy, cool Friday ahead

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forget about mid-October, this weather pattern in place is more like November! Temperatures are a solid 10-12 degrees below average. The breezy conditions aren’t exactly helping this either. We’re seeing gusts this afternoon between 25-30 mph across southern New Mexico and still some wind chills in the north. High temperatures will reach into the lower 60s in the RGV, while Santa Fe is stuck in the middle 50s Friday. We can expect a very cold night tonight into Saturday morning especially east of the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia mountains.

But a brief ridge of high pressure builds over the state this weekend boosting temps. We’ll finally be back to near-average highs with abundant sunshine. This will be great fall weather for seeing some leaves or visiting a pumpkin patch. We’ll break into the 70s next week thanks to stronger southwesterly winds. Roswell will even hit into the middle 80s Monday before a scraper system arrives Tuesday. We’ll see wind gusts 30-40 mph both Monday and Tuesday before calming down mid-next week.