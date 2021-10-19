Breezy conditions continue through Tuesday evening

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Breezy conditions return Tuesday afternoon, especially across northeastern New Mexico and the northern mountains. Winds die down tonight as warmer weather returns the rest of the week.

A storm system passing north of New Mexico is bringing back windy weather today again. The strongest of the winds will be in northeastern New Mexico and across the peaks of the northern mountains. Winds will die down after the sun sets tonight. A ridge of high pressure builds in through the rest of the week, warming temperatures and keeping us dry.

Another storm system will approach this weekend, but pass too far north to bring any precipitation. It will once again be a wind maker too as winds begin to increase across the state Saturday afternoon. The strongest of the winds will be Monday afternoon before dying down. This pattern of storms passing too far north looks to hopefully change by the middle of next week with potentially another storm that may track straight across the state.