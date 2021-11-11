Breezy, clear, and cool this evening

The winds were a part of our weather story for Veteran’s Day, but thankfully not nearly as strong as Wednesday. As our storm pulled away, some areas in northern New Mexico recorded wind gusts ranging over 30 mph once again. The breezes will still be with us throughout the evening as a backdoor cold front works its way across eastern New Mexico overnight. This will bring us another chilly morning with temps below average in the east. Many areas east of the mountains won’t make it out of the 50s! But this cool air is short lived as high pressure builds into the desert southwest. This will once again lead us to significant warming as temps soar 10-15 degrees above average under sunny skies.

Our winds turn westerly early next week. It’ll allow places east of the mountains to warm the most as some lower 80s are not out of the question. But we’ll stay dry all through next week despite another scraper system and backdoor cold front moving arriving next Wednesday. This will help lower our temps back to November standards once again as we continue our rain-free month.